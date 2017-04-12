Why allow nonresidents to start in school?

To the Editor:

After reading an article about dis-enrolling students, I find myself asking several questions. Parents were notified last August to provide proof of residency. Why when school started in September were those who had not complied allowed to start school?

Not being able to start school would have been quite an incentive to getting the requested information. So instead we allowed these students to attend not just another month of school but pretty much another whole school year. If they did not comply the first month of school these children should have been suspended. They should not have been allowed back until the paperwork came back with them.

I think Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachary needs to follow up on issues of this nature. One of his responsibilities is to me — the taxpayer — who pays his salary. It’s enough that 49% of our town budget goes to the Board of Education. I do not want to pay for the education of children who do not live here. If any of these students are found not to be residents, the town should issue a fine equal to the cost of each child’s education. This is just plain incompetence, lack of follow up, and a disservice to our taxpayers.

Dawn DiFederico

Editor’s note: According to a Board of Education op-ed running on Page 5A, one family out of 524 fifth grade families was found to not reside in Stratford.