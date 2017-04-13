LETTER: Stronger together

As most of you are aware, I am now a candidate for mayor. I am currently serving my 16th year on the Stratford Board of Education. In addition, I am a member of the Stratford High School Renovation Subcommittee, and chairman of the Building Needs Committee. I have served the town in many volunteer activities over the past 60 years.
I was a graduate of the first EMT class, served as president of Stratford Pop Warner Football, past member of the Bunnell Gridiron Club, former Little League coach, and Indian Guides member. My sons, like me, all attended the Stratford school system and graduated from Bunnell High School.
We need to start rebuilding the credibility of our municipal government. We need action, not empty talk and pointless divisive criticism. This town needs experienced leadership, I can provide that leadership.
As my campaign continues to move in a positive direction, I will be sharing my ideas with the citizens of Stratford over the coming months. For example, encouraging family activities, such as First Night in Stratford on New Year’s Eve, establishing a strategic planning committee for the purpose of creating a long-range strategic plan for our Town. All stakeholders will be included in our strategic planning committee, representatives from small and large businesses, nonprofit representatives, economic development professionals, a representative from a local college or university and citizens of Stratford. We need to develop a charge for the committee based upon public input.
We need to look at where our town is now, what are our major strengths and weaknesses, and what opportunities and challenges are facing our town. While it is necessary to run the town on a day-to-day basis, we also need to explore our future to grow our tax base and make our town prosper. We need to restore stability and improve the quality of our local government. I grew up and raised my family in Stratford; I want others to be able to do the same. Working together, we will make Stratford a better place.