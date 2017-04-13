Quinnipiac University women’s basketball coach Tricia Fabbri has never been afraid of heights.

The Stratford resident proved that in climbing the steps of a New Haven Fire Department truck during her team’s pep rally before heading off to play No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament back on March 25.

The Bobcats’ attention-getting run in the NCAA tournament became the talk of Connecticut sports.

All of a sudden, followers of women’s college basketball around the country were interested in this No. 12 seed team with the strange sounding name.

Fabbri had taken her program, one which had produced six consecutive 20-game winning seasons, through two tournament wins.

The Bobcats first beat Marquette 68-65 a No. 5 seed in the opening round, before pushing its way past No. 4 Miami 85-78 in the second round.

The end came with a loss to the eventual national champions South Carolina.

“We can use this as a drum beater,” Fabbri said while spending some time to relax following what was a hectic season. “Now, for us and this program, it’s about the titles (the Bobcats captured the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship this year, winding up with a 29-7 overall record).

“I’ts about finally winning a game in the NCAA tournament and then making it to the third round. It’s nice hearing people say our school name. And then, saying who and what. People finally know who we are.”

That’s an immeasurably long distance from when Fabbri arrived on the Hamden campus for her first season back in 1995-96. Ironically around the same time that Geno Auriemma took over at Connecticut.

Fabbri played for and then coached under Diane Nolan at Fairfield University.

“I was part of that wave coming out of high school (Delran in New Jersey),” Fabbri said. “It was the cutting edge of Title IX. I was born into that as an athlete.”

Fabbri chose Fairfield because she loved the campus, the atmosphere, the program and receiving a scholarship. She had brothers, Tony and John Sacca, who were star quarterbacks at Penn State University.

“Playing for Diane Nolan was probably the greatest experience in my life,” Fabbri said. “We’re still close to this day. She comes up to see us play when she can. She decided to get back in the game this year and she coached the girls team at Bridgeport Central High School.”

She knew, however, after eight seasons at Fairfield (four as a player and four as a coach), that it was time to move on.

Bill Dixon had just left as the Quinnipiac women’s coach. At the time, the program was playing Division 2 basketball in the New England Conference and the job was a part-time position.

“Hey, it sounded great to me,” Fabbri said. “I was just getting ready to get married (she met her husband, Paul, currently the baseball coach at Ridgefield High School) and I was ready.”

The University, however, wasn’t ready to move forward that quickly with women’s basketball.

Fabbri suffered through five losing seasons. It was an ominous start.

“But changes were taking place,” she said. “A shift in the culture was about to occur.”

Jack McDonald was hired as the athletic director and the acceleration in women’s sports began. The school now has 13 athletic programs for women.

Fabbri had her first winning year during the 2000-01 season when the Bobcats went 16-13.

When Quinnipiac moved into its new athletic facility, the TD Bank Arena, in late 2006 both the basketball and hockey programs received a huge boost.

“It’s always been a step-by-step process,” Fabbri said. “I know that sometimes sports is filled with cliches. One that fits us is, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.'”

After losing in the MAAC championship final last year, the Bobcats entered the 2016-17 season looking to prove themselves. Fabbri returned a good corps of players, having lost only one senior (Marie Napolitano).

The team went through a good regular season which included non-conference wins over Dayton (63-60), New Mexico State (49-46) and Long Beach State (63-60). Much was also gained through losses to Michigan State (71-54) and Oregon State (70-60).

Quinnipiac swept through the MAAC, beating Canisius (63-58), Iona (64-59) and Rider (81-73) and Bobcats entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 12 seed having never won a game in it before.

“Our regular season prepared us for the MAAC tourney, then winning that set us up for the NCAA’s,” Fabbri said. “Again, it’s about that step ladder and taking it one step at a time.”

Quinnipiac made some noise with its win over Marquette; the decibel level was raised even more when the Bobcats knocked off Miami. The team was given a great send-off for its game with South Carolina, the No. 1 seed. Television and newspaper coverage abounded.

“We had reached a great level,” Fabbri said. “We did find out in that South Carolina game, however, that they weren’t the preseason No. 1 pick for nothing. They’re one of the elite teams in the country. They’re in that top five. Their speed, size and athletic quickness was in evidence against us. But we’ve validated ourselves by reaching the Sweet Sixteen.”

All season long, the Bobcats showed scoring balance. They were led by Jen Fay (Lynnbrook, N.Y.), who averaged 10.5 points; Adily Martucci (Waterford, CT.) at 10.4 points, and Aryn McClure (Springfield Gardens, N.Y.) at 9.1 points.

“Our offensive balance got us through those first two games,” Fabbri said. “We scored the ball. We filled it up.”

Through its 36 games, the Bobcats averaged 68.4 points and gave up 58.6.

“We could always play defense, that wasn’t the issue going into the postseason,” Fabbri said.

The Fabbri’s are an athletic family. Tricia’s daughter, Carly, who played on a state championship high school team at Lauralton Hall in Milford, was a junior guard this year at Quinnipiac. She averaged 5.6 points.

The family’s oldest son, A.J., is at Syracuse University and plays club baseball.

The youngest, Paul Henry, is a freshman at St. Joseph in Trumbull.

“Sports are our family business,” Tricia said.

She’s been able to mix it all well together. Family life and sports.

With 379 wins against 276 losses (a .578 winning percentage) over 22 seasons, Fabbri is one of only five coaches at Quinnipiac to have 350 victories. The others are Dan Gooley (baseball), Burt Kahn (basketball), Mike Quitko (men and women’s tennis) and Rand Peckhold (hockey).

Fabbri will lose only two players off of this team — Martucci and Morgan Manz (who played high school basketball at Pomperaug Regional and did a post-grad season at The Taft School in Watertown).

Coming in will be a pair of promising recruits — Danielle Bradley from Pickerington, Ohio, and Chiara Bacchini from Parma, Italy.

“We now have a nice niche here,” Fabbri said. “We have a winning program, a great facility for kids to play in, a school which offers small class-room size with a wide and diverse variety of majors (the team had a combined grade point average of 3.4). It’s the perfect marriage where a student can put together athletics and academics.”