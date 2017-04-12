Square One Theatre holds tag sale

The Square One Theatre Company will hold a special tag sale on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at its storage site in The Milford Bank, 2366 Main Street, Stratford. Square One thanks The Milford Bank for its generous use of storage over the years, but the bank’s pending move to its new Paradise Green site has resulted in the theatre losing the space.

The theatre has a 27-year collection of props and furnishings that it needs to move at rock-bottom prices. The sale will include a variety of items such as furniture, smaller furnishings, stage floral and greenery, paintings, books, rolling racks, kitchen items, bookcases, knickknacks, luggage, lamps, dish sets, rugs, clocks, throw pillows, bedding, storage chests, glassware and much more. Large stage flats and platforms will not be sold.

All items are offered on a cash/check (some negotiable) and carry basis. All sales are final and purchased items must be removed the same day.

The storage site is located on the second floor of The Milford Bank and patrons must use rear entrance stairway (watch for signs) for the sale. Parking is available in rear.

For more information, call the Square One Theatre Company at 203-375-8778.