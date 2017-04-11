Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford’s Brendan Duffy one hits Presidents

By Stratford Star on April 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s Brendan Duffy followed his no-hitter in the season opening win over Platt Tech by throwing a one-hitter at Harding High on Tuesday in the Red Devils’ 6-0 win over the Presidents.

Duffy struck out 10 and allowed only a one out single to pinch-hitter Frederico Olivo in the top of the seventh.

Braydon Seaburg had two hits, stole two bases and scored a run.

Logan Zezima had two hits and drove in two runs.

Kevan Duffy had a double and an RBI.

H 000 000 0 0-1-3

S 420 000 x 6-7-0

S Brendan Duffy (W 2-0) and Jeff Sharnick

H Angelo Salaman, Hose Olivo (4) and Howard Stultz

