Adam Brill is jumping into the Stratford political pool as he will run for the 8th District seat on the Town Council.

Brill, a Democrat, made his announcement on Tuesday, filing papers at the Town Clerk’s office to begin his campaign. He had already been somewhat involved, serving as a spokesman for Democratic mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips.

In a statement, Brill said he wants to reduce taxes and get the town’s finances in order.

“Every year, it seems to get more difficult to make ends meet as taxes have climbed steadily in the past eight years with the mill rate rising nearly nine points,” Brill said. “I’ve come to the conclusion that no one who has represented us in our district for the last eight years has pushed back on the tax increases, said ‘no,’ and taken a stand for you or me. That’s why I’ve decided to run for Town Council to represent the residents of the 8th District.”

Brill, a former police detective in New York City, works as communications director for Jewish National Fund USA, a non-profit based in New York.

Brill said in his announcement that he wants to insure town public safety departments meet their required staffing levels, while other departments receive a 10% across-the-board cut in an effort to eliminate what he sees as “wasteful spending.” Brill also plans to work with the next mayor to merge “redundant” town services within the town’s municipal budget and with the Board of Education.

For Brill, Stratford has to learn how to manage to do more with less.

“My number one priority is to ensure that we maintain services, but cut wasteful spending. It’s time we get our town’s fiscal house in order so that future budgets have our taxpayers’ best interests in mind, and I will demand relief from tax shock so that they have more money in their wallets.”

Brill said he also wants to prioritize working with the state legislative delegation and the Congressional delegation to demand greater aid for Stratford from Hartford and Washington. He also wants to see the Stratford Army Engine Plant sold, remediated and developed.

Brill serves on the Beautification Committee and was a member of the Mayor’s Citizens Panel.

The 8th District seat is currently held by Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase. Chase, a former state representative, has not yet declared if he will seek a second term on the Town Council.