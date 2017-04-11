A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after his arrest Monday for allegedly leading Stratford police officers on a chase in a stolen car.

Police said the officers tried to stop a stolen car at about 6 p.m on Woodend Road. The car did not stop, but did pull over briefly to allow two passengers to get out. Police said an officer followed the car to Stratford Avenue near Bruce Avenue before ending the pursuit. Police received information later in the day that that a car matching the vehicle’s description had crashed in front of 360 Boston Ave. and that he was seen on foot. Officers located the boy a short time later hiding behind a Dumpster outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with third-degree larceny, reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, driving without a license, and reckless endangerment. Police released the boy to a parent.