Boys tennis: New Fairfield nets win over Stratford

An impressive sweep of doubles matches by Stratford High was not enough to net the Red Devils the overall victory when the New Fairfield boys won a 4-3 decision on Tuesday.

Stratford’s No. 1 doubles team of Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade are now 3-1 on the season.

Stratford plays at Bunnell High Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Singles: T. Ciardi (NF) def. M. Aljleilati (SHS), 6-0, 6-0; S. Porter (NF) def. W. Francois (SHS, C), 6-0, 6-1; R. Flandreau (NF) def. M. Chaudhary (SHS), 6-0, 6-0; K. Van Vlack (NF) def. P. DeFreitas (SHS), 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles:  Dan Schaefer/Ben Andrade (SHS C’s) def. R. Bessell/J. Hillarse (NF) 6-1, 6-1; F. Aljleilati/I. Espinal (SHS) def. T. Callahan/P. Marsiglino (NF) 6-4, 7-6 (11-9); J. Alvarez/G. Gramajo (SHS) def. D. Diehl/J. Lazarus (NF) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3).

