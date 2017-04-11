An impressive sweep of doubles matches by Stratford High was not enough to net the Red Devils the overall victory when the New Fairfield boys won a 4-3 decision on Tuesday.

Stratford’s No. 1 doubles team of Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade are now 3-1 on the season.

Stratford plays at Bunnell High Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Singles: T. Ciardi (NF) def. M. Aljleilati (SHS), 6-0, 6-0; S. Porter (NF) def. W. Francois (SHS, C), 6-0, 6-1; R. Flandreau (NF) def. M. Chaudhary (SHS), 6-0, 6-0; K. Van Vlack (NF) def. P. DeFreitas (SHS), 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Dan Schaefer/Ben Andrade (SHS C’s) def. R. Bessell/J. Hillarse (NF) 6-1, 6-1; F. Aljleilati/I. Espinal (SHS) def. T. Callahan/P. Marsiglino (NF) 6-4, 7-6 (11-9); J. Alvarez/G. Gramajo (SHS) def. D. Diehl/J. Lazarus (NF) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3).