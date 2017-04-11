Champions for Children Gala to benefit Child & Family Guidance Center

The Child & Family Guidance Center will host its second annual Champions for Children Fundraising gala on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30-9 p.m., at Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Avenue, Norwalk. Net proceeds will fuel critical mental health and community programs serving Fairfield County’s most vulnerable.

This evening will include live music, a silent auction, cocktails, tastings and a dessert table. The following Champions for Children honorees will be celebrated for their personal growth, philanthropy, or policymaking efforts to help ensure availability of mental health supports:

Yoelee Bracero, CFGC client, and Natacha Jackson, CFGC counselor

Barbara and Bob Scinto, for their generosity of talent and treasure

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, for spearheading the Mental Health Reform Act of 2016

Event sponsors include: Farmers Insurance, RD Scinto, Inc., Alexandra Wallace-Currie, Serendipity Magazine (Main Media Sponsor), Ann T. D’Addario Family Foundation, Marcum LLP, iMission Partners, and The Southfield Center for Development.

For more than 90 years, The Child & Family Guidance Center has served children and teens confronting behavioral and emotional challenges. Last year alone, this nonprofit agency served nearly 3,300 people through its 16 programs, via its Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, and Norwalk offices. Most of the families served struggle with such basic needs as food, clothing and shelter, and many have been adversely impacted by significant trauma.

“We see daily the healing impact of our mental health services on the children in our communities and their families,” said Michael Patota, president/CEO of The Child & Family Guidance Center. “We never deny services based on a person’s ability to pay. This is only possible when individuals and local businesses work with us to support local youth in need. The Champions for Children Gala is a great way to make a positive impact on Fairfield County’s youth.”

Tickets and sponsorships are available by calling 203-394-6529, ext. 3069, or visiting cfguidance.org.