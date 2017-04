Raymond Heffernan, 86, of Stratford, Bridgeport firefighter, husband of Dorothy Heffernan, died April 9, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, to the late Ann and Raymond Heffernan of Tuscon, Ariz.; corporal, U.S. Air Force.

Besides his wife, survivors include sister, Peggy Kelly and her husband, Fred of Arizona, his son, James Heffernan and daughter, Patricia, both of Stratford, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.

Burial: St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford.

