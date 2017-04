The Wali Kadeem Classic Spring Basketball League for boys and girls grades 1-6 will be held for six weeks beginning April 21 at the Birdseye Complex on 468 Birdseye St. in Stratford.

The fee of $80 per camper includes a t-shirt.

For more information, contact htcfinc.org or call 203-572-0171.

All proceeds help the Children Foundation Inc. (a 501 C 3 Company).