Stratford probate court judge to speak at Atria

Kurt Ahlberg, Republican

Judge Kurt Ahlberg

Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg will be speaking at The Stratford Atria, 6911 Main Street, Stratford on Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m.

Ahlberg’s topic will be the appointment of conservators for individuals who can no longer provide for their own personal and financial affairs. He also will discuss the role of the probate court in this process, and alternatives to a conservatorship.

Ahlberg has been an elder law attorney in Stratford for almost 40 years, and was elected judge of the Stratford Probate Court in 2014.

The talk is open to the public.

For more information call the Stratford Probate Court, 203-385-4023.

