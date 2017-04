Bunnell High lost to New Milford, 7-6, in an SWC baseball game on Monday.

Matt Cerino was 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs, scored a run and drove in a run.

Tyler Cartagena had a single and a triple and scored a run.

Justin Herrera had two hits and an RBI.

Jeysen Katz had a home run, two RBIs, and scored a run.

Hathaway Roper had a double and scored two runs.

Angelo Giannitelli had a single, scored a run and drove home a run.