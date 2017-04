The Stratford Arts Commission presents their free monthly artist’s showcase, “Celebrate Creativity” Cocktail Hour on April 20, from 6-8 p.m., at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

This free family friendly event features Doodle4Google winner Sarah Harrison, the Stratford High school Acapella Singers and singer/performer Mary T.

Donations to the Arts Commission will be accepted.