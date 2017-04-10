Obituary: Michael John Kopas, 69, of Hudson, Florida, formerly of Stratford

Michael John Kopas, 69, of Hudson, Florida, formerly of Stratford, a Vietnam combat veteran and a machinist at Exacto tool located in Bridgeport, died on February 16 after an automobile accident in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mike also had many successful years as an industrial sales representative in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

He was born on August 26, 1947 to the late Elizabeth and Stephen Kopas of Stratford.

Also predeceased by sister, Laura A. Creed of Oxford, CT and sister, Sue Kopas of Derby, CT.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Sutherland of Hudson, Florida, sons, Jaymie Kopas and Staff Sergeant John Matthew Kopas of Pittsburgh, PA. Mike is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and brothers, David G. Kopas and Charles P. Kopas.

A private funeral service was held on Monday March 20th at the Baptist Church in Hudson, Fla.