Obituary: Joseph S. Politch, 83, of Stratford

Joseph S. Politch, 83, of Stratford, husband of Dolores “Chickie” Rolfe Politch, died April 7, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Scranton, Pa. on Sept. 16, 1933, son of the late John and Josephine Janik Politch; U.S. Air Force veteran; technical writer at Sikorsky Aircraft.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, JoMarie Politch and Kim Wardlow and her husband, Howard, both of Stratford, two grandchildren, sister-in-law, Peggi Politch of South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, MaryAnn Sajda and brother, Jack Politch.

Services: Tuesday, April 11, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Monday, 6-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.