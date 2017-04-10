Obituary: Kathleen Marie Geffert Scinto, 73, of Shelton

Kathleen Marie Geffert Scinto, 73, of Shelton, retired receptionist for the Brooklawn Country Club, wife of Daniel L. Scinto, died April 6, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on April 28, 1943 in Hazelton, Pa., daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dayock Geffert.

Besides her husband, survivors include a son, Daniel Scinto and his wife, Pamela, of Seymour, three daughters, Theresa Nehez and her husband, John, of Monroe, Patricia Flynn and her husband, Edward, of Milford, Natalie Springer and her husband, John, of Derby, seven grandchildren, two brothers, William Geffert and his wife, Judy of Florida, and Robert Geffert of Stratford, a sister, Mary Ellen Mangione and her husband, Louis of Oxford, a brother-in-law, Ronald Scinto of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a son, John Scinto and a brother, Joseph Geffert.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.