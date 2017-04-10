Boscoe needs a home

Boscoe is a very playful 2-year-old Labrador pit bull mix looking for a home. He loves playing with other dogs and really loves playing in the water.

He has been neutered, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped.

Boscoe gets along with other animals and would make an excellent family companion.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Bosco and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.