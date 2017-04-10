Stratford Star

Boscoe needs a home

By HAN Network on April 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Boscoe

Boscoe

Boscoe is a very playful 2-year-old Labrador pit bull mix looking for a home. He loves playing with other dogs and really loves playing in the water.

He has been neutered, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped.

Boscoe gets along with other animals and would make an excellent family companion.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Bosco and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

Related posts:

  1. Chuckles needs a home
  2. Adopt-a-Pet: Rosie
  3. Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project
  4. Cat adoption event, tag sale items sought, cat project meeting

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Rotary donates to Hearts of Hope Next Post Fund-raiser to benefit premature babies and their families
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress