The man who spearheaded the push to have a dog park built in Stratford will now seek a seat on the Town Council.

John Rich, co-chairman of the Stratford Dog Park Subcommittee, announced Monday that he plans to run for the First District seat on the town’s top board. Rich, a Democrat, said Monday that he has formed a campaign committee to run for the seat currently held by Council Chairman Beth Daponte.

Daponte said in February that she will seek a second council term. As both are Democrats, a primary to determine who is on the November ballot may be held on Sept. 12.

In an emailed statement, Rich said he is “offering the citizens of the First [District] a louder voice when it comes to their concerns, taxes, education, public safety, recreational services, and most of all, accountability.”

In addition to leading the charge to create a dog park, which will eventually be located in Roosevelt Forest, Rich also served as a volunteer paramedic with Stratford EMS.

Rich will hold a campaign fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at the Windmill Restaurant at 400 Hollister St.

