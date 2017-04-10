Stratford Star

Rich to run for Town Council

By Melvin Mason on April 10, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

John Rich at a recent Town Council meeting. Rich announced Monday that he will run for the First District seat on the Town Council this fall. — Melvin Mason photo

The man who spearheaded the push to have a dog park built in Stratford will now seek a seat on the Town Council.

John Rich, co-chairman of the Stratford Dog Park Subcommittee, announced Monday that he plans to run for the First District seat on the town’s top board. Rich, a Democrat,  said Monday that he has formed a campaign committee to run for the seat currently held by Council Chairman Beth Daponte.

Daponte said in February that she will seek a second council term. As both are Democrats, a primary to determine who is on the November ballot may be held on Sept. 12. 

In an emailed statement, Rich said he is “offering the citizens of the First [District]  a louder voice when it comes to their concerns, taxes, education, public safety, recreational services, and most of all, accountability.”

In addition to leading the charge to create a dog park, which will eventually be located in Roosevelt Forest, Rich also served as a volunteer paramedic with Stratford EMS.

Rich will hold a campaign fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at the Windmill Restaurant at 400 Hollister St.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story. 

Related posts:

  1. Philips announces run for Stratford mayor
  2. Petruccelli to announce election plans on Saturday
  3. Petruccelli announces run for mayor
  4. Attorney charged with theft no longer works for Stratford

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Easter sunrise service Next Post Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress