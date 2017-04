A sunrise worship service will be held at 6 a.m. on Easter, April 17, at Boothe Memorial Park on Main Street Putney in Stratford.

The ecumenical service will include readings of good news, inspirational messages and live acoustic music by the Come Alive Band.

A free will donation will be collected to benefit the Stratford and Bunnell High Schools’ proms.

A light breakfast will be served following the service. All are welcome.