Boys lacrosse: Stratford doubles up Bunnell, 6-3

By Andy Hutchison on April 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s defense was too much for visiting Bunnell in Saturday’s boys lacrosse clash at Penders Field.

The Red Devils, who held the Bulldogs scoreless through the first half of play, cruised to a 6-3 victory.

Eric Mackowski netted a hat-trick, Dante Francis scored twice, and Dan Mitchell added a goal in the win.

Stratford goaltender Dan Cox made a dozen saves, including several from point-blank range. The Red Devils received strong defense from Ross Bodington and Jake Chittem

The Bulldogs got two goals off the stick of Charles Stewart and one from Jarrod Davis.

Bunnell’s last two goals came 39 seconds apart midway through the fourth quarter.

Bunnell goalie Bobby Branez made five saves.

