Stratford High’s baseball team lost to East Catholic, 6-3, in the 35th annual Jim Penders Memorial Scholarship Game at Penders Field on Saturday.

The Red Devils are now 2-1. East Catholic is 3-0.

East Catholic scored a run in the first, three in the third and two more in the fifth.

Stratford had solo tallies in the second and fourth innings.

Braydon Seaburg had two hits and stole two bases for the Red Devils.

Tommy Fernandes had a hit and an RBI.

East Catholic was led by Danny Glendon (two hits, RBI) and Evan Kastaukas (hit, two RBIs).

Stratford’s Zach Fedak got the start. Fernandes came on in relief in the fourth followed by Seaburg in the sixth.

Connor Williams pitched into the fifth to get the win, with Anthony Mozzicato pitching the final three frames.