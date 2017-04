Bunnell High lost to Foran High, 14-10, in a non-league girls lacrosse game on Saturday.

The Lions took a 7-4 lead at the half.

Samantha Vitka scored five goals for Bunnell.

Maura Kelly, Abby Bociek, Ally Curcio and Christina diBenedetto had one goal each.

Caitlin McCormick made 11 saves.

Julia Astram scored three goals for Foran.

Eva Knudsen, Sam O’Neill (assist), Mikayla Perry and Erin Suech had two goals each.

Cassie Bennett, Aly May and Bridget Collins each scored a goal.

Shea Phelan made 10 saves.