Len Petruccelli thinks he’s right man to run Stratford.

So on Saturday, he made it official: he’s running for mayor.

Petruccelli made his mayor intentions known on a windy Saturday morning at Paradise Green before an audience of about a dozen supporters, including family members. Petruccelli had previously formed an exploratory committee to run for office. Now, he’s ready to go for the town’s top office.

“We need to start rebuilding the credibility of our municipal government,” Petruccelli said. “We need action and not pointless divisive criticism. This town needs experienced leadership. I can provide that leadership.”

Petruccelli, a former Democratic Town Committee chairman, said he opted not to run for another term as DTC chair in December because he knew he’d be seeing the town’s top office. He also serves as vice chairman of the Board of Education.

“I think I can move the town forward. I’m not afraid to speak up, as people know,” Petruccelli said. “I’m going to have a lot of good ideas.”

Finalizing redevelopment of the Stratford Army Engine Plant and reopening the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre will be among his key goals.

Petruccelli is the third Democrat to run for mayor. DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips and Zoning Commissioner Joe Paul have previously announced their mayoral campaigns. With three Democrats in the running, a primary is expected on Sept. 12.

No town Republicans have officially announced plans to run for mayor. Former Town Councilman Sandra Zalik has formed an exploratory committee to examine a mayoral run. Ninth District Councilman Alan Llewelyn has also formed an exploratory committee, but has not announced which office he will seek.

Mayor John Harkins announced last month that he will not run for a third term.

See the April 13 edition of The Stratford Star for more information.