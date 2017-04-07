The Stratford High baseball team won its second straight game to start the season with a 9-2 victory over Trinity Catholic from Stamford at Penders Field on Friday.

Bobby Vena got the win after pitching into the seventh inning for coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils. Tommy Fernandes tossed a scoreless seventh.

Connor Anstis hit a home run, singles, scored two runs and drove home a pair.

Kevan Duffy had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs.

Tom Chiappetta and Nico Morse had two hits each for the Crusaders (0-2).