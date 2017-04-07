Bunnell High couldn’t slow down the Ridgefield High batters when the Bulldogs lost a 27-5 non-conference road game to the Tigers on Friday.

Bunnell scored four runs in the second inning and tacked on another run in sixth.

Luis Tineo had three RBIs,. Tineo, Tyler Cartagena, Tyler Vancho, Jeysen Katz, Jack Barnhart-Sullivan, John Merritt and Justin Herrera each had a single.

Mike Castelot, Angelo Giannitelli, Herrera, Barnhart-Sullivan and Merritt scored runs.

Matthew Collin had five of Ridgefield’s 23 hits and drove in six runs.