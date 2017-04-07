Stratford Star

Baseball: Bunnell stunned by Ridgefield Tigers

By Stratford Star on April 7, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High couldn’t slow down the Ridgefield High batters when the Bulldogs lost a 27-5 non-conference road game to the Tigers on Friday.

Bunnell scored four runs in the second inning and tacked on another run in sixth.

Luis Tineo had three RBIs,. Tineo, Tyler Cartagena, Tyler Vancho, Jeysen Katz, Jack Barnhart-Sullivan, John Merritt and Justin Herrera each had a single.

Mike Castelot, Angelo Giannitelli, Herrera, Barnhart-Sullivan and Merritt scored runs.

Matthew Collin had five of Ridgefield’s 23 hits and drove in six runs.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Stratford hammers out 14-3 win over Bunnell
  2. Baseball: Notre Dame tops Bunnell in eight innings
  3. Baseball: New Milford defeats Bunnell High
  4. Baseball: Bethel edges Bunnell Bulldogs, 4-3

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys tennis: Red Devils lost to Green Wave Next Post Baseball: Stratford tops Trinity Catholic, 9-2
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress