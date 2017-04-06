Harrison wins Google competition

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the April 6 edition of The Stratford Star.

Bunnell High School student Sarah Harrison could hardly believe what happened to her last Friday, March 31.

In a room at Google’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters, Harrison began shaking with nervous and happy energy upon being told that her artwork calling for peace and understanding would appear on the technology company’s world-famous home page.

“People were holding up their laptops and my mom came up with her iPad and I was dumbfounded,” said Harrison, 15, as she was declared the winner of this year’s Doodle 4 Google art contest.

“I’ve never had my art seen by such a large audience like the Google home page,” Harrison said. “I couldn’t believe it. Because I couldn’t believe that’s something that just happens to people.”

Harrison’s doodle, called “A Peaceful Future” graced Google’s home page all day on March 31. It was created for the theme “What I see for the future …” and shows a group of people of different faiths and orientations with symbols spelling out “Google.”

Harrison was selected in February as the state’s Doodle 4 Google winner at her high school.

The Doodle 4 Google competition gives students from kindergarten through 12th grade across the country the opportunity to have their artwork featured on Google’s home page. A panel of judges, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Grammy Award-winning artist Sia, selected winners for each state or territory, choosing from more than 4,200 entries.

Harrison and four other finalists spent last week in California, meeting professional artists and other Google employees.

“It was so cool. It was nice to see the campus where they all work,” she said.

Harrison’s entry topped 52 other entries from throughout the United States.

Harrison, who was at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., last Friday, wins a $30,000 college scholarship. Bunnell will receive a $50,000 education grant.

The coolest part for Harrison was seeing her artwork on Google’s home page.

“So many people have to work so hard to get their drawings up there … and all I have to do is submit it and I’m up there,” she said.

Harrison was also happy to see people reacting positively to her work, including a woman she met who started crying with joy about Harrison’s message of acceptance.

The scholarship money is pretty cool, too.

“It definitely makes my life a lot easier,” she said. “It gives me a little more wiggle room as to what college I want to go to. If I don’t get any academic scholarships, at least that’s a good backup.”

Harrison was treated to a hero’s welcome on Monday when she returned to Bunnell, with people congratulating her and balloons surrounding her winning artwork near the school’s entrance.

Bunnell Principal Nancy Dowling was beaming with pride when the news was announced on Friday.

“We’re so proud of her and the intent behind her artwork and what she sees for the world,” Dowling said. “She’s such a sweet and humble girl.”

Dowling said she will set up a “summit” to discuss what Bunnell High will do with the money. Harrison, Stratford Public Schools technology director Ed Malloy, and about eight others will be involved in the process, as will teachers who will give them ideas on how to use the cash.