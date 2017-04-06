Bridgeport International Academy presents Rapunzel April 8 and 9

Bridgeport International Academy presents the classic German fairy tale Rapunzel on Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, at 4 p.m., at the University of Bridgeport’s Student Center, 244 University Avenue, Bridgeport.

For tickets, at $10 adults, $7 students and $25 family, call 203-334-3434. Tickets will be sold at the door, but space is limited.

Rapunzel is written and directed by Lena Yasutake, featuring students from Bridgeport International Academy as well as Bridgeport Hope School. According to Sunjo Hendricks, the assistant producer, “The show is full of energy and beyond cute — a great show for both parents and children.” The whole Bridgeport community including businesses, artists and builders have gotten in on the act.

The BIA drama program aims to equip students with professional skills as well as create performance opportunities. Students take headshots, write resumes and have opportunities to intern in stagecraft or costume design. The costumes created for Rapunzel are all made in-house with the help of the students at Bridgeport International Academy’s Costume Shop. The Costume Shop is eco-friendly and community-conscious. All the costumes that will be seen on stage are made from upcycled, repurposed material that has been donated or purchased by the school from local charities and beautifully constructed by volunteer seamstresses. Yasutake, who also designs the costumes, says “yes, the costumes are amazing, but that’s not enough. We want each one to be beautiful, meaningful, and sustainable.”

For more information about Bridgeport International Academy, visit bridgeportacademy.org.