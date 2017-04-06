Brendan Duffy tossed a no-hitter and the Stratford High baseball team defeated Platt Tech, 11-0, in its season opener at Penders Field on Wednesday.

“Brendan settled in quickly and struck out the side in the first inning,” Red Devil coach Mick Buckmir said of the right-handed junior, who finished with 10 strikeouts and walked two. “He allowed only two balls out of the infield.”

One of those only two balls to the outfield was a high shot to deep left field that sophomore left-fielder Zach Fedak ran down and caught in spectacular fashion.

The defense played errorless ball.

Stratford scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and blew the game open with a seven-run rally in the sixth.

Senior Connor Anstis had two triples, a single, scored three runs and drove in two lo lead a 13-hit attack.

Gabe Avila had two hits and three RBIs.

Jeff Sharnick had three hits and two RBIs.

Anstis led off the home first with a two-strike triple and quickly scored on an infield groundout by sophomore Braydon Seaburg.

Stratford scored two more runs in the bottom of the second when Avila, a sophomore DH, singled down the third base line with the bases loaded to score sophomore Kevan Duffy and Brendan Duffy.

Stratford batted around in the sixth, with Fedak ripping an RBI double.