Stratford holds events to honor Earth Day

By Stratford Star on April 7, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Earth Day is April 22. There are various upcoming opportunities for Stratford residents to honor the day by helping to restore and protect our natural resources.

Can’t find the time to participate in any of these opportunities? On Earth Day (and every day), shut off your lights when you leave the room. Walk or bike to your destination. Throw those bottles in the recycling instead of the trash. Plant a garden or a tree.

For more information, contact the Town of Stratford’s Conservation Administrator at [email protected]

