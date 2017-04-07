Stratford holds events to honor Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22. There are various upcoming opportunities for Stratford residents to honor the day by helping to restore and protect our natural resources.

Help restore the eroding shoreline of Stratford Point: On April 21 and 22, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., join Professor Jennifer Mattei of Sacred Heart University in planting 30,000 plants on the shoreline of Stratford Point (former Lordship Gun Club) as part of an ongoing coastal resiliency project. To register as a volunteer, email Jo-Marie Kasinak at [email protected] . If you are unable to attend, but would still like to support the project, make a donation at weareshu.sacredheart.edu/project/3963/donate . Contributions may be directed to purchase of salt marsh grass, upland wildflowers, trees, shrubs, or even lunch for the volunteers.

Housatonic River cleanup and greensweep: This annual event will take place on May 6, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Birdseye Boat Ramp. Bring work gloves. Bags will be provided to clean up litter along Stratford’s waterfront, beaches, parks, and open spaces. Are you a student? Use this as a chance to earn some volunteer credits. Light breakfast and lunch will be provided to volunteers. Register for the event by emailing [email protected] or calling 203-988-0883.

Comment on the Town’s Stormwater Management Plan: The Town has developed a Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) to address stormwater runoff water quality in order to comply with the CT DEEP “General Permit for the Discharge of Stormwater from Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems” effective July 1, 2017. The SWMP is available in hard copy at Stratford Public Library, or may be accessed at townofstratford.com/stormwater. Public comments on the SWMP will be accepted until June 30, 2017 and should be directed to CT DEEP at [email protected] or by US Mail directed to “DEEP, Water Permitting and Enforcement Division, 79 Elm Street Hartford, CT 06106, Attn: Karen Allen.” Your comments and suggestions can help shape the way Stratford addresses water quality concerns.

Can’t find the time to participate in any of these opportunities? On Earth Day (and every day), shut off your lights when you leave the room. Walk or bike to your destination. Throw those bottles in the recycling instead of the trash. Plant a garden or a tree.

For more information, contact the Town of Stratford’s Conservation Administrator at [email protected]