Stratford High split a doubleheader with Platt Tech of Milford on Wednesday.

Coach Jackie Sherrick’s Red Devils defeated the Panthers, 14-7 in the first game.

Angela Grindrod struck out 13 for Stratford.

Katie Schneider, Taylor Lubas and Samantha Hackett each had three hits.

Adrianna Tomaj hit a home run.

Tech’s Julissa Melendez homered.

Platt took the second game, 10-2.

Stratford’s Rachel Newall tripled and Skyler Boibeaux doubled.