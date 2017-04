Bunnell High’s girls lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield, 14-7, on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs took a 12-4 lead at the half.

Rachel Scott and Samantha Vitka scored six goal each.

Abby Bociek and Cat Nelson tallied one goal apiece.

Vitka had two assists and Nelson one.

Caitlin McCormick made 17 saves.

Kaitlyn Ciufo scored all of Notre Dame’s goals.

Delaney O’Reere had an assist.