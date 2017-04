Brendan Duffy tossed a no-hitter and the Stratford High baseball team defeated Platt Tech, 11-0, on Wednesday.

Duffy went the distance, striking out 10 and walking two.

Stratford scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and blew the game open with a seven-run rally in the sixth.

Connor Anstis had two triples, a single, scored three runs and drove in two lo lead a 13-hit attack.

Gabe Avila had two hits and three RBIs.

Jeff Sharnick had three hits and two RBIs.