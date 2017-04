The Bunnell High girls golf team took on Masuk High at Oronoque on Wednesday, with the Panthers winning 202-259.

Masuk’s Kaitlyn Logan shot a 48 to earn medalist honors.

Leading Bunnell were Jennifer Cadley 57, Ava Blashke 58, Katie Gorlo 69 and Danka Hlika 75.

Emma Breyan (49), Emma Michetti (51) and Hannah Epifano (54) completed the scoring for Masuk.