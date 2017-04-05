The Bunnell High boys lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield, 8-3, on Wednesday.

It was the second straight win to start the season for coach Mike Sportini’s Bulldogs.

Jarrod Davis led all scorers with four goals.

Mike Kelly, Josh Foucault, Charles Stewart and Joe Minopoli all added a goal each.

“I’m happy with the play of these guys today,” Sportini said. “We had a quick start (3-0) and then ND came roaring back making it 4-3 at the half. We fell out of our game plan a bit, but I thought we played well in the second half.

“Hats off to ND for making it a tough game for us.

“We have struggled a bit with our shot, but we did better today. Now back to the drawing board to prep for Stratford. That will be a tough game for us.”

Bunnell will visit Penders Field to take on the Red Devils on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.