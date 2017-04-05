Bunnell High lost to Masuk High, 7-0, in boys tennis on Wednesday.
Singles
Amaan Ashab (M) def Abbas Harris (B), 6-0, 6-0
Kevin Tran (M) def Tom Durivage (B), 6-1, 6-1
Rohit Sureshanand (M) def Rohit Ramakrishnan (B), 6-0, 6-0
Kyle Weiss (M) def Jason Pickel (B), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Greg Miller/Manny Esmeralda (M) def Kevin Acuna/Gabe Dasilva (B), 6-0, 6-2
Krish Vijay/Wenjay Lim (M) def Jimmy Phan/Logan Carraballo (B), 6-0, 6-0
Soorga Chenthilnathan/Karma Vijay (M) def Alex Cronin/Michael Verno (B), 6-0, 6-0