Boys tennis: Bulldogs fall to Masuk Panthers

By Stratford Star on April 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Masuk High, 7-0, in boys tennis on Wednesday.

Singles

Amaan Ashab (M) def Abbas Harris (B), 6-0, 6-0

Kevin Tran (M) def Tom Durivage (B), 6-1, 6-1

Rohit Sureshanand (M) def Rohit Ramakrishnan (B), 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Weiss (M) def Jason Pickel (B), 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Greg Miller/Manny Esmeralda (M) def Kevin Acuna/Gabe Dasilva (B), 6-0, 6-2

Krish Vijay/Wenjay Lim (M) def Jimmy Phan/Logan Carraballo (B), 6-0, 6-0

Soorga Chenthilnathan/Karma Vijay (M) def Alex Cronin/Michael Verno (B), 6-0, 6-0

