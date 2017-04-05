Brien McMahon defeated Bunnell High, 1-0, in a non-conference baseball game in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Andrew Matthews pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the Senators, striking out four and walking five.

Bunnell’s Mike Castelot allowed only two hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked five.Tyler Cartagena got the final two outs.

James Stefanowicz drove in the game’s only run with a double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mike Claps, who had doubled, scored.

Tyler Vancho (double), Hathaway Roper, Jaysen Katz and Luis Tineo had the hits for Bunnell.