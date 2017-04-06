Stratford students recognized for academic achievements

Studies abroad

Eastern Connecticut State University student Harrison Brooks, class of 2017, political science and economics major, joined other history students in a week-long global field course (GFC) in the Middle East this March. The students visited sites throughout Israel, Jordan and the West Bank as they learned about the region’s various conflicts and histories.

Inducted into international honor society

Jenna Bump, a senior nursing student at Mount Saint Mary College, has been inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Mu Epsilon Chapter. She also was named to the fall semester dean’s list.

Named to dean’s list

Nichols College: Blake Norton, human resource management major.

Stonehill College: Brendan Gallagher, class of 2020, history.