Police to step up texting-while-driving enforcement

Through the end of April, the Stratford Police Department will be out in force looking for distracted drivers as part of the U Drive, U Text, U Pay Campaign, a high-visibility effort to enforce distracted-driving laws.

Officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting and driving.

Too many drivers are ignoring their responsibilities behind the wheel, and distracted driving is a growing and deadly threat on our roadways. The Stratford Police Department is teaming up with the Connecticut Department of Transportation during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month to make sure all motorists keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

Violating Connecticut’s distracted driving laws can be costly. Drivers who are ticketed for this violation may be fined $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for third and subsequent offenses.

According to NHTSA, 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015. This is a 9% increase in fatalities as compared to the previous year.

An analysis by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety of 2009-12 data found that while more than 80% of drivers believed it was completely unacceptable for a motorist to text behind the wheel, more than a third of those same drivers admitted to reading text messages while operating a passenger motor vehicle themselves.

Stratford police and the Connecticut Department of Transportation urge you to put your phone down when you get behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and park your vehicle in a safe place first.

Remind your family and friends to never text and drive: