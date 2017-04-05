Bruce: Many questions for Board of Ed

Henry Bruce sees a management problem with the Stratford Board of Education.

The way he sees it, the Board of Education has had issues with transparency from its administration, budgeting irregularities, and oversight and lingering questions on how the taxpayers’ money is being spent.

“I think the point that we’re trying to make is we need to go back to the drawing board and look at the way we’re doing some things and say, ‘Is this the best way to be operating, given what the costs are?’” Bruce said on Tuesday.

Bruce joined about 30 residents on Tuesday at the Baldwin Center for a talk about the Board of Ed’s proposed budget. Bruce, leader of MOVEStratford and founder of Stratford Get Answers, is asking that the school board not get any increase in funding from the $106.8 million it received for this school year. The Board of Ed had asked for $110.49 million in March when it submitted its proposal for the 2017-18 school year. Mayor John Harkins is proposing the schools receive a $109.3-million outlay as part of his proposed $220.3-million townwide plan for the next fiscal year.

Bruce started a petition on Change.org last month asking the Town Council to freeze the schools’ budget and to “conduct a comprehensive financial audit” of the Board of Ed’s operations and make the audit public. It also asks that the Board of Ed, Superintendent Janet Robinson and Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery “enact fiscal budgetary measures that ensure at least 80% of the budget is directed [to] services for the classroom and our children.”

Bruce said on Tuesday that Robinson has not made her case for this budget. He also said he and others had received pushback when they requested information from the administration.

“We need to look at policy, procedure and practice,” Bruce said. “It’s more operation than anything else. And if it takes several months to do it, it’s necessary. There’s no transparency,”

Bruce said

No current Board of Ed members were at the budget forum. Board Chairman Jim Feehan posted a letter online Monday disagreeing with Bruce’s decision not to let the Board of Ed answer questions from audience members.

“With no opportunity to respond, or to have an active role in what we hoped would be a positive and interactive exchange of valuable information as it relates to the 2017-2018 budget, we have made the determination that this would be a counterproductive situation that would not have benefited those in attendance,” Feehan said, asking Bruce to reconsider the format so that board members could field questions.

Feehan also asked people to view a video posted on YouTube featuring Robinson and Zachery answering questions about the budget process. Feehan said the video “outlines the true facts of our recent budget situation.”

The Board of Ed recently agreed to have an independent audit of this year’s budget as well as the budgets for the last three fiscal years. Bruce said the Board of Ed needs to be more hands-on with the budget, and the audit is proof that board members have questions, too.

Bruce urged residents to voice their concerns with Town Council members before the council votes to finalize the budget in May.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn were at the meeting. Llewelyn said he wants more information on the Board of Ed budget before deciding on its outlay for next year. Llewelyn said he sees “two incomplete, unclear pictures” on the budget.

“Until things get made clear, I don’t think it’s a right idea for any public elected official to make a decision without having the full information before us,” Llewelyn said.

Cann, who has sparred with Feehan on the budget situation, said he believes the Board of Ed has done good things for the students and the schools, but believes the Board of Ed hasn’t looked at areas where it can save money and has not listened to ideas from himself and others.

“If the Board of Ed needs $3 million, the $3 million is in a number of places within the budget,” Cann said. “The money is there if they approve the effectiveness of how they deliver services.”

A second budget forum will be held on April 12 at St. Joseph National Catholic Church at 1300 Stratford Road. It will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m.