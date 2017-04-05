Stratford Star

Bruce: Many questions for Board of Ed

By Melvin Mason on April 5, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 2 Comments

Henry Bruce sees a management problem with the Stratford Board of Education.

The way he sees it, the Board of Education has had issues with transparency from its administration, budgeting irregularities, and oversight and lingering questions on how the taxpayers’ money is being spent.  

“I think the point that we’re trying to make is we need to go back to the drawing board and look at the way we’re doing some things and say, ‘Is this the best way to be operating, given what the costs are?’” Bruce said on Tuesday.

Bruce joined about 30 residents on Tuesday at the Baldwin Center for a talk about the Board of Ed’s proposed budget. Bruce, leader of MOVEStratford and founder of Stratford Get Answers, is asking that the school board not get any increase in funding from the $106.8 million it received for this school year. The Board of Ed had asked for $110.49 million in March when it submitted its proposal for the 2017-18 school year. Mayor John Harkins is proposing the schools receive a $109.3-million outlay as part of his proposed $220.3-million townwide plan for the next fiscal year.

Bruce started a petition on Change.org last month asking the Town Council to freeze the schools’ budget and to “conduct a comprehensive financial audit” of the Board of Ed’s operations and make the audit public. It also asks that the Board of Ed, Superintendent Janet Robinson and Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery “enact fiscal budgetary measures that ensure at least 80% of the budget is directed [to] services for the classroom and our children.”

Bruce said on Tuesday that Robinson has not made her case for this budget. He also said he and others had received pushback when they requested information from the administration.

“We need to look at policy, procedure and practice,” Bruce said. “It’s more operation than anything else. And if it takes several months to do it, it’s necessary. There’s no transparency,”

Bruce said

No current Board of Ed members were at the budget forum. Board Chairman Jim Feehan posted a letter online Monday disagreeing with Bruce’s decision not to let the Board of Ed answer questions from audience members.

With no opportunity to respond, or to have an active role in what we hoped would be a positive and interactive exchange of valuable information as it relates to the 2017-2018 budget, we have made the determination that this would be a counterproductive situation that would not have benefited those in attendance,” Feehan said, asking Bruce to reconsider the format so that board members could field questions.

Feehan also asked people to view a video posted on YouTube featuring Robinson and Zachery answering questions about the budget process. Feehan said the video “outlines the true facts of our recent budget situation.”

The Board of Ed recently agreed to have an independent audit of this year’s budget as well as the budgets for the last three fiscal years. Bruce said the Board of Ed needs to be more hands-on with the budget, and the audit is proof that board members have questions, too.

Bruce urged residents to voice their concerns with Town Council members before the council votes to finalize the budget in May.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn were at the meeting. Llewelyn said he wants more information on the Board of Ed budget before deciding on its outlay for next year. Llewelyn said he sees “two incomplete, unclear pictures” on the budget.  

“Until things get made clear, I don’t think it’s a right idea for any public elected official to make a decision without having the full information before us,” Llewelyn said.

Cann, who has sparred with Feehan on the budget situation, said he believes the Board of Ed has done good things for the students and the schools, but believes the Board of Ed hasn’t looked at areas where it can save money and has not listened to ideas from himself and others.

“If the Board of Ed needs $3 million, the $3 million is in a number of places within the budget,” Cann said. “The money is there if they approve the effectiveness of how they deliver services.”

A second budget forum will be held on April 12 at St. Joseph National Catholic Church at 1300 Stratford Road. It will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Henry Bruce of MOVEStratford, standing, speaks to residents on Tuesday at the Baldwin Center. Bruce is pushing for the Board of Education to receive no increase in funding next year. — Melvin Mason photo

Henry Bruce of MOVEStratford, standing, speaks to residents on Tuesday at the Baldwin Center. Bruce is pushing for the Board of Education to receive no increase in funding next year. — Melvin Mason photo

Related posts:

  1. Petition: Freeze tax rate and salaries
  2. Standing tall for a better Stratford
  3. Public forum: taxes, schools and moving away
  4. Blight officer position expanded

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford has lost its ‘justice warrior’ Next Post Petruccelli to announce election plans on Saturday
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Greg Cann

    BOE voted for a student produced video featuring student & teachers. Instead, Sup Robinson posed for a professionally edited ego-enhancing video. Once again proving that Sup Robinson will ignore instructions, go to any lengths to avoid answering people’s questions, keep to her one-sided diatribe, and talk down to students & taxpayers (robo-call anyone?) instead of talking & exchanging ideas with them. If Jim Feehan cannot control a discussion, then he will not attend a public forum. This is a representative democracy, not a dictatorship.

  • Andrea Veilleux

    My concern is the continued pattern of behavior by the administration of misrepresenting data or lack of data to the boe and the public. This issue hinders the ability of the boe to perform their fiduciary responsibilities. Several examples of inaccurate financial reporting were shared at the public forum.

    At the last boe meeting on March 27, there was a 6k transfer from instructional supplies/textbooks for 2 teachers to attend professional developement for ? The administration could not answer the question at the finance committee meeting which was held prior to boe meeting. Did the teachers not need or want textbooks or supplies? And are we serving the district well by having two part time human resource staff members making collectively 160k when 1qualified fte could be hired for 100k or less?

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress