Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Scholarships available

The Stratford Library Board will award two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors residing in Stratford again this year. Application deadline is April 28. Applications are available through guidance counselor offices at area high schools as well as the Library’s Teen Department. For details, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Two Roads donates to Library

For the fifth year in a row, the Two Roads Brewing Company of Stratford will be celebrating National Poetry Month in April by honoring poet Robert Frost and the Stratford Library. The poet is the author of The Road Not Taken and the inspiration behind the brewing company’s name.

The company currently is donating $1 to the Stratford Library for every pint poured on Tuesdays during April. Last year the Brewery donated more than $1,200 to the Library from the fund-raiser. The money was used for books as well as music, film and lecture programs.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturdays, April 8 and 29, 1:30.

Leading to reading parent workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Saturday, April 8, 10:30.

Monday Matinees

Sully April 10, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Lion May 8; Arrival June 12.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present three workshops for job seekers through June. Conducted by professional job counselors, the workshops are held on Tuesdays, at 10 a.m. and are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Resumes and Transferable Skills Workshop April 11; Job Search and Networking Workshop May 9; and Application & Pre-Employment Assessment Tests June 6.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, April 12, 4-5.

Read to therapy dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Thursday, April 13, 4-5:30 or Tuesday, April 25, 4:30-6. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Library closings

Stratford Library will be closed on Friday, April 14, for Good Friday and Sunday, April 16, for Easter.

Science in Action

Children ages 6-12 can test different scientific principles Saturday, April 15, 2:30.

Lincoln Center opera program

The Stratford Lifelong Learners, a joint initiative of the Stratford Library and Stratford Senior Services, continue their series of special programs with Bocelli to Barton: The Richard Tucker Opera Gala on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. The Lifelong Learners is a group of community individuals age 50+ who meet for interesting opportunities and stimulating events and present a series of programs on a variety of topics throughout the year. Events alternate between the Stratford Library and Raymond E. Baldwin Center.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Kindness Club welcome banner

Children ages 6-12 make a welcome banner for the Library Tuesday, April 18, 4 p.m.

Audrie & Daisy film discussion

The Center for Family Justice will present a screening of the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy to help promote community awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month Tuesday, April 18, 6:30, Lovell Room. Discussion will follow film showing. Sponsored by Stratford Community Fund, the Mayor’s Golf Tournament and the Stratford Chamber of Commerce Business Education Support Team (BEST). Recommended for viewers age 16 and older. Free.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m.

Book donations sought

The Stratford Library seeks donations for its annual June book sale set for June 1-4, in conjunction with Stratford’s Main Street Festival. Contributors are urged to recycle their good books to share with others and help the Stratford Library increase their book purchase fund at the same time. The book sale fund-raiser is being organized this year by the SLA Board of Trustees under co-chairmen Shelley Hall and Karla Glad of Stratford.

Art exhibit

Original photography by designer Janice Pavlides, Angel Eyes Studio, will be on exhibit through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Craft night

Novice and experienced adult crafters are invited to a monthly series of crafting Wednesday, April 19, 6:30-8, Board Room. Free, but reservations required.

Harry Potter Book group

Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult meet Thursday, April 20, 6:30. This month’s book is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. New members welcome.

Sunday Afternoon Talks

Monthly series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers held on Sundays, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Talks, coordinated by Stratford resident and Library volunteer Charles Lautier, are free and open to the public.

April 23 — Leafcutter Ants: An All Female Society Working Cooperatively Around the Clock, by Doctor Barbara Beitch

May 7 — Newspapers in the Civil War, by Professor Hamish Lutris

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Creative writing

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, April 24, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet on Monday, April 24 at 4. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Crazy 8s Math

Children ages 5-8 play math games with a twist Wednesday, April 26, 6:30.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl on April 26, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea (May 31) and Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Music Time

Children up to age 5 meet Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Library gala fund-raiser

The Stratford Library’s 14th annual gala event, Raise Your Glass, includes live music from the girl-group The Chiclettes, dinner, dancing, silent auction and more Saturday, April 29, 6:30 p.m., Oronoque Country Club. Tickets are $75. All proceeds directly benefit the Library. For a personal invitation, call 203-385-4166.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, May 1, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.