Stratford has lost its ‘justice warrior’

To the Editor:

Now that Stratford’s justice warrior George Mulligan has moved on to a better place, Stratfordites are left without any comparable soldier to fight the dark forces that operate Town of Stratford. Our loss is incalculable.

There is and for so long has been the filthy underbelly of politics and government of the Stratford machine in the Town being operated via rampant quid pro quo cronyism, patronage, favoritism, nepotism and outright lawless dirty dealings. And the players are as completely intertwined as they are deeply entrenched, not only within Stratford but extending well beyond.

George for decades revealed and exposed the Stratford machine for its dark and dirty dealings that so extensively and comprehensively operate in outright lawless rogue and renegade dirty operations by which Stratford is robbing targeted prey, that being its residents/property-owners/taxpayers.

George valiantly, relentlessly exposed how Town of Stratford politicos/civil servants/ town attorneys/town-contracted attorneys/”contracted parties”/social service agents et al are collusively, self-servingly robbing targeted prey — citizens/property owners in Stratford — of their civil rights, their property, their assets, for transfer into their own pockets, own coffers, most particularly documenting how the town attorneys and town-contracted attorneys predatorily and unlawfully operate in fraud/abuse of process municipal predation via property forfeiture to prey upon residents/property-owners/taxpayers to obtain the assets (money and property) of residents/property owners/taxpayers.

Town-contracted attorneys, all insiders, get tens of millions of dollars to wage war on Stratfordites as Town of Stratford engages in a similar, almost parallel operation of revenue generation as the State of Connecticut, with Stratford’s revenue generation being perpetrated via municipal predation as the state and town both grab as much money in as many ways as can be devised, from as many prey as can be targeted within borders, for purpose of filling the pockets of the employed “civil servants,” politicos and all extended “interested parties” who can also get in and feed at the trough.

Connecticut is infamously nationally as “Corrupt-icut” with good reason; the Town of Stratford is of equal if not more deserving of being so nomenclatured as corrupt.