Councilman calls for Board of Ed accountability

The following is from 5th District Town Councilman Greg Cann.

An objective of education is to instill people with an “open mind.” Educated people develop a balanced viewpoint. If you favor education, you must be against closed minded behaviors.

I have worked with our schools as a PTA officer and member of the Board of Education’s Finance Committee. As a newly elected councilperson, I was motivated to get an early start with the Q&A regarding each department’s operational effectiveness. In this spirit, beginning late February 2017, I began reviewing BOE’s financial documentation.

During committee meetings, in Superintendent Janet Robinson’s office and through emails, I asked questions. For example, I’d never seen a budget proposal that was not based on actual historical expenditures. The Board of Education subsequently published a report with actual expenditures for fiscal years 2014, 2015 and 2016 (note current FY 2017 ends on June 30). Comparing this report of “actuals” to the same year’s “approved budget,” I recognized actual expenditures averaged 98% of approved budget, creating a 2% annual surplus. After two weeks of defending their report, school administration issued a third report, essentially erasing the reported surpluses. A number of explanations were offered: “columns aligned wrong,” “programming errors,” “closed years missing journal entries,” “… we never have a surplus, the other reports were wrong.”

From my prior service, I knew that at least through FY 2013 (pre-Robinson) there were actual annual surpluses. Efficient financial cost management will result in unspent money. Surpluses would be allocated for special projects, voted on and approved by the Board of Education.

Since 2014, Stratford’s Board of Education members have complained about budget inconsistencies and weak process controls negatively impacting this school administration’s financial management. Below are a few examples. Disclaimer: In reaction to public inquiries, the school administration is continuously re-organizing their budget proposal (deleting originals – no audit trail).

From BOE’s 2015/16 budget: “… give us $2m for portable classrooms, and we will move out-of-district students into our own schools, saving $0.9m/year in transportation and tuition expenses.” The town spent its $2 million, but the Board of Ed has not started the process of moving eligible students back in-district.

In spring 2016, the Board of Education initiated project to identify non-resident students. One year later, the administration has only interviewed families of fifth graders, and 60 possible non-resident students have been identified. Extrapolating across our 6,900 students, if only half those identified are truly non-resident, that represents a $5 million annual savings ($15,000 per student). Why isn’t the promise of “saving millions” incorporated into this year’s budget?

Every five years, each municipal Board of Education is expected to publish an updated Strategic Plan. Stratford has not published one for seven years. With regional dynamics affecting the demographics of our projected student population, why does the Stratford Board of Ed avoid contingency planning for the future?

Public School Information System’s data is self-reported by every municipal school board to track enrollment, demographics, testing, etc. PSIS’s EdSight tells us Stratford’s public school enrollment in 2011-12 was 7,301 students, decreasing each year to our current 2016-17 enrollment of 6,856 students. That’s a decrease of 445 over past five years. It is due to this decreased census that our Board of Ed moved 114 program students from Center School to other facilities, and why BOE leased Honeyspot School to the private (and valuable) IPPI Learning Academy. Fewer students, fewer buildings, no savings?

The Board of Education’s annual budget for administration salaries increased over $1.2 million since 2014. Has this expenditure been offset by operational cost savings? These are non-teachers: How has the extra $1.2 million improved student performance?

Custodians provide essential services, I will never underestimate the value of their work, but why has their budgeted salaries increased over $1 million since FY 2014? We have four types of custodians: regular, student, alternate, and substitute. What circumstance justified a $1-million increase?

Heating oil (small easy example). Each year budgeted for $80,000 but actual annual expenditures average $16,000 — what does the school administration do with the available $64,000 each year?

Over four years, Stratford’s special education census increased 7% (870 to 930), while budget for in-district SPED teachers and instructional assistants increased by 22%. Missed opportunity: despite increased teaching and classroom capacity, budgeted out-of-district expenses increased by $2 million, a $3-million annual miss (exactly opposite of promised $900,000 cost savings).

These are reasonable concerns, agree? It’s unfortunate our school administration will not respond, and our Board of Ed cannot compel them. The Board of Ed did choose to retain a third-party auditor, but with an annual school administration salary budget of $6 million. Why don’t we possess the “open mind” to manage our own finances?

Opportunities for accountable financial management exist. Stop threatening teacher layoffs. Stop threatening student activities. For the students, for the taxpayers: Please join my pursuit for public accountability.