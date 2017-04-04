The Stratford Democratic Town Committee announced recently that Richard Brown, Anna Scala and Harold Watson will be honored at this year’s annual Terry Backer Dinner on Sunday, April 30, at noon at the Blue Goose Restaurant at 326 Ferry Blvd.

Brown and Scala will receive the Stratford Democratic Lifetime Achievement Award and the Robert Galello Outstanding Service Award, respectively. Harold Watson is Stratford’s Democrat of the Year. Awards and proclamations honoring the three will be issued by the offices of Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

“For many years Connecticut Rep. Terry Backer worked tirelessly for Stratford to safeguard the Long Island Sound, and his dedication to our environment and Soundkeeper is legendary,” said DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips. “Dick and Anna uphold the ideals, vision and principles that Terry fought his whole life for — and like Terry, both are local legends and incredibly involved in the community. Harold has worked tirelessly for Stratford and we are a better town because of his service.”

“Terry Backer was the Soundkeeper in more ways than one. He pushed me and so many others to fight for energy and environmental policies to combat climate change and protect Long Island Sound. I’m eternally grateful for his mentorship and his friendship,” Murphy said. “Terry’s fighting spirit lives on, and at this year’s Terry Backer Dinner, I couldn’t think of better people to honor than Dick, Ann, and Harold.”

The Backer Dinner commemorates the lifelong public service of longtime state Rep. Terry Backer, a former merchant marine officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, who worked also as an arborist and as a lobsterman prior to being elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in 1993 from Stratford’s 121st Assembly District. Backer held leadership roles as vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, chairman of the Energy and Technology Committee, assistant majority leader, and assistant majority whip. Backer served until December 2015, when he died following a long bout with cancer.

Tickets and ad space in the dinner journal will sell quickly.

“This year we are very excited to host several VIPs to honor Terry’s memory, and we know that he would be very happy with our choice of honorees. We also hope to see as many Democrats as possible come out and hear from our officials in Hartford and Washington,” said Adam H. Brill.

Tickets and information about the journal for the dinner are available by visiting stratforddemocrats.com/ or by calling Ken Bishop at 203-378-2837 or Brill at 203-727-7620. Checks may be payable to Stratford Democratic Town Committee or SDTC.