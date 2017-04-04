Stratford Star

Two Roads donates to Stratford Library in April

By Stratford Star on April 4, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

For the fifth year in a row, the Two Roads Brewing Company of Stratford will be celebrating National Poetry Month in April by honoring poet Robert Frost and the Stratford Library.

The poet is the author of The Road Not Taken and the inspiration behind the brewing company’s name.

The company currently is donating $1 to the Stratford Library for every pint poured on Tuesdays during April.

Last year the Brewery donated more than $1,200 to the Library from the fund-raiser. The money was used for books as well as music, film and lecture programs.

