Obituary: Dorothy Ann Urbaczewski, 94, of Elizabeth, Ill., formerly Stratford

Dorothy Ann Urbaczewski, 94, of Elizabeth, Ill., formerly Stratford, owner/manager of Lane’s Beauty Salon, Milford, wife of the late Theodore Urbaczewski, died April 2, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena, Ill.

Born on April 5, 1922, in Stratford to the late Stephen and Anna (Granatin) Verespy.

Survived by daughter, Laurie, sister, Annette Kalafus, and niece, Lynn Venezia, both of Stratford, and nephews, Christopher (Lisa) Kalafus and William (Kathy) Verespy Jr. of Shelton.

Also predeceased by son, Theodore C. Urbaczewski, Jr., son-in-law, Richard Mattas, brother, William Verespy Sr. and sister, Evelyn Northrup.

Services: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Saturday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.