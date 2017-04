Obituary: Benedetto M. Rea, 83, of Bridgeport

Benedetto M. Rea, 83, of Bridgeport, singer and musician, employed by the City of Bridgeport Public Works for 25 years, husband of Mildred (Andrews) Rea, died March 31, in St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Born Aug. 17, 1933 in Bridgeport, to the late Dominic and Josephine (Fanone) Rea.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughter, Adrienne Rea Moore, four grandchildren, Benedetto Petrocelli, Christian Petrocelli, Jazzmin Moore and John McElroy, stepson, Joseph Andrews and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Cynthia Ortiz, granddaughter, Carleen McElroy and siblings, Angelina Paul, Patsy Rea, Anthony Rea, Betty Peluso, Alice Rea, and Alfred Rea.

Memorial contributions: St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT 06614.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.