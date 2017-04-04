Obituary: Helen Elizabeth Burke of Stratford

Helen Elizabeth Burke, née Brady, of the Lordship section of Stratford, wife of the late Charles Edward Burke, died March 31, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Daughter of the late Mr & Mrs. Frank J. Brady of Bridgeport, she taught French and Latin at St. Mary’s Catholic High School in New Haven and Latin and English at Stratford High School, and was a resource specialist and part-time instructor in English and English as a Second Language at Housatonic Community College.

Survived by children, Kathleen Burke Shemeley (William) of New Milford, Michael P. (Cheryl) of Jupiter, Fla., Kevin T. (Carrie) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Brien J. of Stratford, Charles G. of La Habra, Calif., Paul C. of Vero Beach, Fla., and Carol Burke Kowal (Richard) of Milford, 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dr. Ruth M. Brady of Hudson, Fla.

Also predeceased by brother, Professor Peter T. Brady.

Services: Friday, April 7, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions: Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund, 230 Park Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615.