Kennedy Center’s 66th annual Awards Dinner & Meeting April 20

The Kennedy Center’s 66th annual Awards Dinner and Meeting is set for Thursday, April 20, at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street, Bridgeport. The social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner, annual meeting, and community, consumer and employer awards at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Empowerment: The Power of Your Voice.”

Gian-Carl Casa, the first president and CEO of the CT Community Nonprofit Alliance, will be the keynote speaker.

The Corporate VIP (Very Important Partner) award will be presented to Pullman & Comley, LLC in recognition for their ongoing support and commitment to The Kennedy Center and to the individuals with disabilities they serve. Other awards will be announced that evening.

Monroe residents Michele Macauda and Richard Burke are the keynote sponsors.

Tickets for the annual awards dinner are $50. Register online at thekennedycenterinc.org or call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.