Stratford resident stars in Moon Over Buffalo

Stratford resident Andy Schulkind will be making his third appearance at the Center Stage Theatre in Shelton as Richard in Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo.

Recent appearances at Center Stage for Schulkind include Hosiah Ward in Mother Hicks and Matthew Harrison Brady in Inherit the Wind

“It’s great to have Andy back at our theatre,” said Center Stage Artistic Director, Gary Scarpa. “He always does a great job!”

“I kind of play the straight man in the midst of the all of the hilarity” said Schulkind. “I’m having a great time, and I think audiences are going to really love our production!”

The play has been described by the New York Post as: “Hilarious! Building up its laughs methodically shtick by shtick, Ludwig stuffs this play with comic invention, running gags and a neat sense of absurdity.”

The production opens Friday, April 7 and runs through April 30. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays with a 7 p.m. show on April 27. There will be no performances on Easter weekend. Tickets are $25 for adults and $ 10 for students. Visit centerstageshelton.org.

Andy Schulkind (center) as Richard, with Kim Carlson as Charlotte and Stefano Sanzo as Howard.

